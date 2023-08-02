Dayaa is the upcoming crime thriller series starring JD Chekravarthy, Ramya Nambessan and Eesha Rebba in the leading roles. The Telugu series features Chekravarthy in the titular role and he’d be seen portraying a freezer van driver. The trailer gave glimpses of a gripping murder-mystery and that has left fans excited for this series. Dayaa is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from August 4. It will be available to watch on the OTT platform from 12am. Dayaa Trailer: JD Chekravarthy Plays A Freezer Van Driver With A Corpse In The Latest Series By Pavan Sadineni (Watch Video).

Dayaa On Hotstar

Watch The Trailer Of Dayaa Below:

