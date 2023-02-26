Disney Plus Hotstar is churning out back-to-back Telugu series in the last year or so. Recently, Anger Tales trailer was launched. Anger Tales is primarily about how ‘anger’ as an emotion controls the lives of these four different characters. The story is helmed by Prabhala Tilak. Venkatesh Maha, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Bindu Madhavi, Phani Acharya, Tharun Bhascker and Madonna Sebastian plays important roles in the series. the The streamer announced that the show will premiere on March 9. Modern Love Hyderabad: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma Team Up for a New Amazon Prime Video’s Telugu Series!.

Watch The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)