In a grand celebration of the Lady Superstar Nayanthara's birthday, MovieVerse Studios (an IN10 Media Network company) and Drumsticks Productions, unveiled the captivating title teaser for their highly anticipated period-action drama, Rakkayie. This film marks a major milestone for both companies. Launched digitally, the teaser oﬀers a glimpse into what to expect from this major feature and promises to showcase Nayanthara in an unprecedented action-packed role. Directed by talented debutant filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy, it oﬀers a fresh and thrilling take on the period-action genre. The film’s title teaser that dropped today, has already caught the attention of fans and critics alike, generating tremendous excitement. ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser: Nayanthara Is a Daring Mother Fighting Evil Forces To Protect Her Child in Senthil Nallasamy’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

“We are incredibly excited to see Rakkayie come to life and couldn’t be happier to be associated with the supremely talented Nayanthara on our maiden Tamil production. She has an exceptional ability to bring depth to every role she takes on and can’t wait to share her new avatar with her fans. For us, this is more than just a film; it is the start of a new chapter for our team and we look forward to collaborating with talented artists and storytellers to bring more such impactful narratives to life that are agnostic of language and geography. ” said Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network. The screenplay, blending intense drama with high-stakes action, is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film’s music will be composed by the well-respected and award winning composer Govind Vasantha, with cinematography by Gautham Rajendran who is set to bring the film's period visuals to life, while Praveen Antony serves as editor to ensure a fast-paced, thrilling viewing experience. ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser: Lady Superstar Nayanthara Joins Forces With IN10 Media Network for Thrilling Period Action Drama Directed by Senthil Nallasamy (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser

Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios, added, “Rakkayie is a film that has been carefully crafted to push boundaries. We are proud to be producing this film, bringing together the powerhouse talent of Nayanthara and a wonderfully crafted story that is steeped in cultural ethos and will connect with the masses. We are happy to have partnered with Drumsticks Productions who have a successful legacy of creating compelling cinema and with our focus on promoting new talent we are excited to back the vision of talented debutant Director Senthil Nallasamy who promised deliver something completely unique and never seen before.” S Vijayan, CEO of Drumsticks Productions, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Rakkayie is not just our 10th production; it also marks a wonderful start of our exciting journey with MovieVerse Studios. We are looking forward to it, and can’t wait to bring it to audiences soon. Nayanthara's dedication to her craft and her body of work is unparalleled, and we believe this will be one of her most memorable roles.” With filming set to commence, further announcements regarding the full cast and additional details about the film will be made in the coming weeks.

