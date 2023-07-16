Director Pavan Sadineni's highly-anticipated first trailer of his upcoming Telugu suspense web series, Dayaa is out now. The enthralling OTT show, exclusively created for Disney Plus Hotstar, stars acclaimed actor JD Chakravarthy in the lead role. The gripping trailer immediately immerses viewers in the mysterious case of Kavita, a missing news reporter. In a twist of fate, Dayaa, a van driver responsible for fish deliveries, stumbles upon her lifeless body in his van. Filled with fear, Dayaa attempts to dispose of the deceased, but soon finds himself pursued by the police, who label him as the prime suspect. Keerthy Suresh's Next Is Titled Kannivedi; Actress Shares Pics From the Film's Pooja Ceremony!

Check Out The Trailer Here:

