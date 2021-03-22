The release date of Mammootty's upcoming political thriller One is finally out. As the superstar's movie will release on March 26. Helmed by Santhosh Vishwanath, the flick also stars Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan. Have a look.

Kadakkal Chandran to take charge from March 26th #OneMovie pic.twitter.com/vR2uKykCGe — Mammootty (@mammukka) March 22, 2021

