A video of US President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One has gone viral after he made a lighthearted joke during a period of strong turbulence on Sunday, January 11, 2026. While flying back to Washington DC from Mar-a-Lago, the aircraft encountered significant bumps, prompting Trump to reach for a seat handle to steady himself. Turning to the reporters and staff nearby, Trump quipped, "I'm looking for something to grab, and it's not going to be Karoline," referring to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was standing right behind him. The remark, made with a smile, prompted laughter from those on board and a visible grin from Leavitt herself. Donald Trump Hit by Bathroom Door on Air Force One Moments After Praising US Aircraft, Video Goes Viral.

Donald Trump’s ‘Not Grabbing Karoline’ Joke on Air Force One Goes Viral

