Pichaikkaran 2 (Bichagadu 2 in Telugu) starring Vijay Antony and Kavya Thapar released in theatres on May 19. The tamil movie happens to be the standalone sequel to 2016 film Pichaikkaran. The story of the South movie revolves around a business tycoon named Vijay Gurumoorthy who gets assassinated by a goon called Satya. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. Here, check out Pichaikkaran 2 twitter review below. Vijay Antony Reveals He Suffered Severe Jaw and Nose Injuries During Pichaikkaran 2 Shoot in Malaysia; Actor Has Undergone Major Surgery and is Safely Recovering.

'Intense'

#Bichagadu2 1st half Review: ⭐️Vijay antony looks dapper ⭐️Production values are top notch ⭐️Bgm is haunting Overall the 1st half is Intense🔥🔥🔥 Now cannot guess how it takes off for the 2nd half. Wait for the complete detailed review⭐️#Pichaikkaran2 #Pichaikaran2 pic.twitter.com/WhlLzkhW94 — ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) May 19, 2023

'Disappointment'

#Pichaikkaran2 - Not a sequel, Standalone film. Apt Title though. Kids gud. Poor VFX. Low production values. Screenplay is dull. No emotional connect. Anti Bikili idea nice, Bad execution. Hardly 1/2 interesting scenes in entire film. Vijay Antony debut Dir. Total DISAPPOINTMENT! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 19, 2023

'Routine and Boring'

'Emotionally Elevated'

#Pichaikkaran2 What An Improvement In Acting By @vijayantony ❤️🥹 Socially Strong At Many Places Apart From Flaws !! Emotionally Elevated The Story In Second Half !! Watch The Movie, & Feel It Ur Self !! Full Review On The Way !! Hit !! 🔥#EnowaytionPlus #Pichaikaaran2 — Enowaytion Plus Vijay (@VijayImmanuel6) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)