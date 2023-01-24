Vijay Antony has updated fans that he suffered an injury on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2 Shoot in Malaysia. The actor shared he faced jaw and nose injuries and for that, he has to undergo major surgery. The actor says he is doing fine as of now. Vijay Antony Hospitalised After Meeting With an Accident While Shooting for Pichaikkaran 2.

Check Out Vijay Antony's Tweet Below:

Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible😊✋ Thank you for all your support and concern for my health🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YJm24omxrS — vijayantony (@vijayantony) January 24, 2023

