Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. The much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming Tamil action-comedy was unveiled on Friday (February 28), giving fans a glimpse of AK's different avatars with a blend of fiery action and humour, promising a fun ride for viewers. Despite the poor performance of his last release, Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar's star power remains unaffected. According to a report in Koimoi, the Tamil superstar is set to earn a massive fee for Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly. Ajith Kumar is reportedly charging a whopping INR 150 crore for the film, which has a total budget of INR 300 crore. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu and Prasanna in crucial roles. Good Bad Ugly will hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar’s Badass Gangster AK Shows ‘How It’s Done’ As He Unleashes Havoc in Adhik Ravichandran’s Action Comedy (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar Reportedly Charges INR 150 Crore for ‘Good Bad Ugly’

