Bala is a noted filmmaker known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He has helmed films such as Sethu, Pithamagan, Paradesi among others. According to multiple reports, the popular director and Muthumalar have got divorced after 18 years of marriage. The couple had reportedly filed for divorce petition at Chennai’s family court and were granted the same on March 5.

Filmmaker Bala And Muthumalar Get Divorced

Director Bala - Muthumalar Divorce. Ending their 18 years Marriage life. pic.twitter.com/rN2CWfptQI — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 8, 2022

