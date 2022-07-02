Ponniyin Selvan–Part One is the upcoming epic period drama starring Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan among others. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the makers have dropped a new motion poster saying ‘The Cholas Are Coming’. Film’s music composer, legendary AR Rahman mentioned in his post “Get ready for an adventure filled week!” Ponniyin Selvan-Part One To Release On September 30; Makers Unveil Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s First Look.

Ponniyin Selvan–Part One Motion Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)