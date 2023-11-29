Pooja Gandhi is married! The actress tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Vijay Ghorpade on November 29 in an intimate ceremony. Reportedly, the couple got hitched as per Mantra Mangalya concept. Pics from their marriage ceremony see the newlyweds twinning in off-white attires as they pose for the paps. Congratulations to both of them! Randeep Hooda Marries Girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal; Check Out Viral Video From the Couple's Wedding!

Pooja Gandhi Marries Vijay Ghorpade:

