Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday (Nov 29) married his girlfriend Manipuri model and actress Lin Laishram at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal. Hooda, who has acted in films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Highway and Sarbjit was dressed in traditional Manipuri white dhoti (Pheijom), kurta and turban (Kokyet).

Laishram too was dressed in the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a highly decorated red-coloured cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.