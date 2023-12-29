Prabhas, who is currently basking in the success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has teamed up with director Maruthi for his next. The makers have confirmed that the title of the film will be launched on the occasion of Pongal 2024. Not only that, the ‘Rebel Star’s’ first look from the untitled project would also be launched on the auspicious occasion. The film is produced under the banner of People Media Factory. Raja Deluxe: Shooting Of Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy With Director Maruthi To Commence Soon – Reports.

Prabhas And Director Maruthi’s Film Update

People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING 😍 First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal 🔥#Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast ❤️‍🔥 A @DirectorMaruthi film. @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/vGErsqcv1z — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) December 29, 2023

