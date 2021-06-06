Prabhas' co-star from Mirchi (2013) Richa Gangopadhyay or Richa Langella and her husband has been blessed with a baby boy on May 27. The couple named him Luca Shaan Angella. On a long note, Richa explains what an amazing experience it is to hold her son.

