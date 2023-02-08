Koratala Siva had made his directorial debut with the Telugu action drama Mirchi, released on February 8, 2013. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Richa Gangopadhyay in the lead, it has been 10 years since the release of this blockbuster film and fans are celebrating it on Twitter. From sharing the film’s poster to some of the stills, take a look how fans are celebrating this day. Adipurush: Prabhas Confirms Om Raut's Ramayan Adaptation Will Release on June 16, 2023.

#10YearsOfMirchi

Debut director ke 50cr share echina babbar sher & TFI lo first 1M views cross chesina trailer kuda manade #Prabhas 🔥#CeoOfMasessPrabhas#DecadeforMirchiఘాటు pic.twitter.com/9BZMEgiXCB — Prabhas™ (@Prabhas_Anwar2) February 8, 2023

#DecadeForMirchi

This title card has a separate fan base in TFI 💪🔥 REBEL STAR #Prabhas 👑🧎#DecadeforMirchiఘాటు pic.twitter.com/0ZJG2r13Tv — Nizam Nawab 👑™ 💔 (@NayakTweetz) February 7, 2023

Fans Celebrate

Popular Scene From Mirchi

Chilli that defines hot quotient of #Prabhas .. Chilli that put box office on fire.. Chilli that gives fresh taste in audience's palate..#10YearsForMirchi #PrabhasEra #PrabhasGirlsFC pic.twitter.com/H0ruJCYhrE — PrabhasGirlsFC (@PrabhasGirlsFC) February 8, 2023

From Mirchi Pre-Release Event

It's not Baahubali or SAAHO Event🙂 Its #Mirchi Movie Event Released in 2013 !!#Prabhas Biggest SUPER⭐ in Ground Level #DecadeforMirchiఘాటు pic.twitter.com/tp4KShgosO — Prabhas EMPIRE™ (@Prabhas_Empire) February 7, 2023

WHOA!

First ever tollywood trailer to hit 1M views in Youtube 💥#DecadeforMirchiఘాటు #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/4nhbkXzidE — Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) February 7, 2023

