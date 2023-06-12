In a video going viral on social media, a person prepares a ‘Mirchi Ice Cream’. In the video, a person is seen putting hari mirch or green chillies on the ice cream counter, along with chocolate sauce and a dab of caramel. The ingredients were blended, and the 'Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream' was finished with cream. It was garnished with candied fruits, caramel syrup, and coconut shavings. Internet people reacted to the strange creation of street food. Many were willing to report and un-see the video. Paan Dosa Is Another Bizarre Food Combination Nobody Asked For! Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked.

Watch Viral Video of 'Hari Mirch Ice Cream':

Netizens' Reaction to the Bizarre Food Combo:

Netizens' Reaction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

