Prakash Raj has just informed everyone via his Twitter handle that he is flying off to Hyderabad for surgery. He has suffered a tiny fracture after a fall. He assured his fans that he is doing fine.

A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts 😊😊😊🤗🤗🤗 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)