Prakash Raj recently shared a picture with comedian Kunal Kamra on his X account amidst the controversy surrounding Kamra's comments about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The actor captioned the image with a cheeky remark, "Tamilnadu kaise pauchneka bhai..?? Simple.. Auto mein." This came after Kamra faced backlash and a police summons for allegedly calling Shinde a “gaddar” during a stand-up show in Mumbai. Prakash Raj has been a vocal supporter of Kamra, defending his use of humour to spark discussion and criticism of the threats Kamra received. The incident has reignited debates on free speech and the limits of political satire. Kamra’s recent viral exchange with a Shiv Sena member, where he confidently responded “Tamil Nadu Aaja,” became a meme sensation, with the online community rallying behind him. ‘I Would Rather Check Into a Mental Hospital’: Kunal Kamra Savagely Rejects Offer To Participate in Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show ‘Bigg Boss’.

‘Auto Mein!’: Prakash Raj’s X Post With Kamra Goes Viral

