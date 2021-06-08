It was on June 7, when Prithviraj Sukumaran brought to light an imposter, who was using his identity on Clubhouse. The actor strongly condemned the act and also called it criminal. Now, a day after, he took to social media and motivated the imposter. He also wished him luck for the future.

Prithviraj's Fake ID on Clubhouse

