Actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has turned a year older on October 16. He celebrates his 39th birthday today and on this special occasion from family, friends to fans, all have been showering the best wishes to the Malayalam star across social media platforms. Dulquer Salmaan, a dear friend of Prithviraj, has shared the sweetest birthday note for the latter whom he calls as ‘P’. DQ wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday P ! We so cherish having you sups and ally in our lives. May this be another fabulous year for you. In both films and quality time with the girls. Love and prayers always. @therealprithvi”.

Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran

