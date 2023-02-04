Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan and veteran actress Lissy’s son Siddharth Priyadarshan has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 3 in Chennai. Siddharth’s bride Merlin is reportedly an American citizen and a visual effects producer. The pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet. Apart from the groom’s parents, it also features his sister, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. Telugu Star Sharwanand Is Engaged to US-Based Techie Rakshita Reddy (View Pics).

Siddharth Priyadarshan & Merlin

Familia

Film Maker @priyadarshandir & actress Lissy's son Siddharth Priyadarshan got married. The bride is Marilyn, an American citizen and visual effects producer. Actress @kalyanipriyan is Siddharth's sister.#KalyaniPriyadarshan pic.twitter.com/v4KEhfbAB2 — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) February 3, 2023

