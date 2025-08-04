On the evening of August 4, 1962, Marilyn Monroe breathed her last. Her iconic career has left a lasting legacy in Hollywood, but the final moments of her life were nothing short of tragic. The last day of Monroe’s life is still shrouded in mystery. The American actress’ death was ruled an overdose and ‘probable suicide.’ Despite being ruled an overdose as the cause of her death, mysterious circumstances surrounding her passing have fostered conspiracy theories. Monroe is presumed to have passed away on August 4, 1962, in the late hours of the evening. However, her official time of death is reported to be at 03:50 AM on August 5, 1962. She was 36 years old at the time of her passing. The mystery of her demise remains. On Monroe’s death anniversary today, watch this documentary video honouring the Hollywood star. Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Upskirt Moment Reimagined in a Tissue Box, Creative Spin Brings the Star’s Famous ‘Flying Skirt’ to Life.

Watch Documentary Video To Honour Marilyn Monroe on Her Death Anniversary:

