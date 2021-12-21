Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is seeing tremendous response at the box office. The film released in Telugu and in four dubbed versions and they are Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. The film’s Hindi version continues its strong run at the box office even now. It has been four days since the film hit the big screens and Allu Arjun’s film’s Hindi version has collected a total of Rs 16.09 crore.

Pushpa Hindi Version Box Office Update

#Pushpa refuses to slow down… Day 4 HIGHER than Day 1 and 2… Mass pockets/single screens fantastic… #Maharashtra [despite 50%] excellent… Eyes ₹ 25 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 16.09 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/cTw4Mlnixm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

