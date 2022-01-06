Pushpa: The Rise is still running on an excellent force at the ticket window. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna - starrer has been doing just brilliant since it has released. Earlier, the gangster drama was released on the big screens on December 17. Now, after the movie running for 3 weeks it has entered the Rs 70 crore club and the sum total collection of the film is Rs 70.44 crore. With such earnings, we are sure that the movie has won hearts of the audience.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)