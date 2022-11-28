Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 or Pushpa had released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil is all set to be released in Russia in Russian language on December 8. The team would be arriving for the grand Russian language premiere of Pushpa on December 1 in Moscow and on December 3 in St Petersburg. Pushpa 2 Teaser Starring Allu Arjun Attached With Avatar 2 in Theatres - Reports.

Pushpa Release Date In Russia

