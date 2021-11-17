The makers of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 have dropped the promo of the fourth single titled “Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda” and this Telugu version is power-packed. Featuring the film’s lead actor Allu Arjun, audience will see his character Pushpa Raj in full swag avatar. The lyrics of the song is penned by Chandrabose and the track is crooned by Nakash Aziz. The complete song will be out on November 19.

Watch The Promo Of Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda Below:

