Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule makers will give an update regarding the film on April 5 at 11:07 AM IST. Fans are predicting it can be about the film's teaser, trailer, release date or cast addition info but we will have to wait and see what the update is about. So get ready for Pushpa 2 update tomorrow. Pushpa–The Rule: 3-Minute Video Clip From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 To Be Unveiled on April 8 – Reports.

Pushpa The Rule Update

