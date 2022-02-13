Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam took to Twitter and dropped some lovely new posters from the upcoming romantic drama. The team confirmed to share a special surprise or glimpse from the movie on the occasion of Valentine's Day i.e. on February 14. While sharing the new posters they wrote, "Love is in the air and there's no stopping it! Gear up for a Valentine's Day special surprise tomorrow at 1:43 PM." Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Period Drama To Release on March 11 in Theatres!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)