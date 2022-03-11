The much-awaited film, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, has finally released in theatres today. The film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar revolves around a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love. There are many who have managed to watch the first day first show of the romantic drama and from the performances, music, narrative, everything about the film has been lauded by the audience. It has turned out to be a visual treat and Radhe Shyam gets a thumbs from fans on Twitter.

Another Hit For Prabhas

Just Now I completed Watching #RadheShyam Movie 👍 First Half: Excellent 2nd half: Good Overall Movie Clean Hit for Darling #Prabhas #RadheShyamReview — RRR (@NTR_RC_RRRFans) March 11, 2022

Fairy Tale Love Saga

#RadheShyam is fairy tale love story with cute moments suspence element. #Prabhas stupendous screen presence, astonishing visuals & breathtaking climax gives a wonderful theater experience. Thanks to fantastic BGM & melodious songs@hegdepooja looks so cute pic.twitter.com/qgoRFMDBdw — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) March 11, 2022

Blockbuster

#RadheShyam One Word Review-Blockbuster Prabhas Performance Is Totally World Class 💥 International Level Film Making🔥 Songs & BGM Fantastic 👏 Do Watch This Movie In High Class Theatre 🙏🏻 Love From Tamilnadu 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KbuXodpWie — SaiKingTweetz✨ (@SaiKingTweetz) March 11, 2022

Fresh Story

Just now watched #RadheShyam It's a fresh story between Father and daughter Ante oka daughter naught panilu chestunte father protect chestuntaru Like train lo hands window bayata pedite protect chestaru pb Climax lo twist enti ante prabhas father kadu grand father 100/100 pic.twitter.com/Fqa94C5H0H — 👀comrade 🚬🚭 (@smugglers_DON) March 11, 2022

Gripping Screenplay

Major plus of #Radheshyam is the runtime.... Gripping screenplay and Good writing makes this a great watch 🤗 @director_radhaa great work!!! Writing chala baundhi ...Would have loved to see more of vikram aditya characterization evolution... North gaallu nethi meedha petkuntaru https://t.co/EwnZJ0oOb2 — AK Tweetozzzz🔔 (@ATweetozzz) March 11, 2022

