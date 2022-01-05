After RRR and Jersey, it’s now Radhe Shyam that has been postponed. The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer have issued a statement and confirmed that due to the ongoing Covid situation, the team has decided to the postpone the film’s release date. The makers are yet to share the new release date of Radhe Shyam, a story about love vs destiny, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Official Statement On Radhe Shyam Being Postponed

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

