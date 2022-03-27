Ram Charan has turned a year older today and RRR released in theatres on March 25 and it has turned out to be a perfect birthday treat for him as well as his fans. The SS Rajamouli directorial has turned out to be a blockbuster worldwide. The actor has shared a note on social media thanking everyone for the immense love and appreciation for RRR.

Ram Charan on RRR

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)