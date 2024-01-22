Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Ram Charan, have touched down in Ayodhya, adding a touch of grandeur to the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. Watch the video as they arrive, radiating devotion in traditional attire. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha, Chiranjeevi radiated the serenity of a pilgrim ready to witness the culmination of a lifelong dream - the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a monumental moment etching itself into the nation's heart. Celebs at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Others Pose at Airport Together As They Head to Ayodhya For Ram Temple Inauguration (See Pic).

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Arrive at Ayodhya:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrived at Ayodhya airport. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/zXAm5ayV1m — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)