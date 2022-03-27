The Warriorr is the upcoming bilingual movie (Tamil and Telugu) starring Ram Pothineni in the lead. The makers have confirmed that the film will be released in theatres on July 14. The Warriorr also features Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda in key roles.

The Warriorr Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)