Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his debut in Tollywood with director Teja’s film titled Ahimsa. The makers have released a pre-look poster and the actor looks all bloodied. Although his face is half covered with a jute bag, the other half shows he is being ruthlessly beaten.

Ahimsa Pre-Look Poster

