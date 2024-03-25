The makers of RC17, starring Ram Charan, have announced the film with director Sukumar. The upcoming movie will mark their second collaboration after the blockbuster film Rangasthalam. The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to commence production later this year. Also, the film will be released in the last quarter of 2025. Ram Charan shared a picture with Sukumar on the occasion of Holi and wrote, '#RC17 the force reunites @aryasukku @ThisIsDP @MythriOfficial'. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Commence Shooting for RC 16; Chiranjeevi Attends Pooja Ceremony (View Pics).

Check Out Ram Charan's Tweet:

