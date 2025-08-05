Mohammed Siraj shined with ball in hand on Day 5 as he scalped a five-wicket haul and scripted a win for India at Oval during the India vs England fifth Test. Everytime England went ahead in their chase of 374, Siraj has brought India back in the game. On Day 5, he displayed some unplayable bowling to dismiss Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson and closed the game down for India. After the match, Telangana Police, for who Siraj works as a DSP, congratulated him for his efforts in India's victory. Fans loved seeing him get the honour and made the post viral on social media. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral As Mohammed Siraj Claims Five-Wicket Haul to Power India to Thrilling 6-Run Victory in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

DSP Mohammed Siraj Gets Congratulated By Telangana Police

Congratulations to Shri Mohammed Siraj, DSP! For his stellar performance in India's historic Test win against England! Pride of Telangana | Hero in Uniform & Sport pic.twitter.com/K9pH247kgT — Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)