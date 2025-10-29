In an unprecedented incident that has stunned the Madhya Pradesh Police Department, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalpana Raghuvanshi has been booked for allegedly stealing INR 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from her friend’s house in Bhopal. The theft reportedly occurred in the Jahangirabad police station area. The complainant stated that while she had gone to take a bath, Raghuvanshi entered her home and took the valuables. CCTV footage purportedly showed the officer entering and leaving the premises while holding a bundle of currency notes. Based on the footage, police registered a theft case against Raghuvanshi, who is now absconding. Additional SP Bittu Sharma confirmed that the stolen mobile phone was recovered from the accused’s residence, though the cash remains missing. A departmental notice has been issued, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the officer. Fuel Fury in Bihar: Cop Slaps Pump Worker Over INR 720 Petrol Goof-Up, Gets Ruthlessly Beaten by Entire Staff as Manager Joins In; Video Goes Viral.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

