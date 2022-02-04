Reba Monica John recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Joemon Joseph. The actress celebrates her 28th birthday today and on this special occasion Joemon has shared a mushy post for his ladylove and it’s filled with love. He mentioned in his post, “I just want to say that you are amazing, single handedly taking care of the family through many hardships, and I'm so proud of how far you have come.”

Joemon Joseph’s Birthday Note For Reba Monica John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE (@joemonjoseph)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)