The demise of National Film Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu has left many shocked and saddened. The legendary Malayalam actor breathed his last on October 11. From members of the Indian film industry to politicians to fans, all are mourning the demise of the veteran actor. Shashi Tharoor has paid tribute to Nedumudi Venu at his funeral and has also shared pictures of the same. The last rites of Nedumudi Venu will be held today (October 12) at Santhi Kavadam electrical crematorium in Thiruvananthapuram, reports TNM. The report also states that the funeral will take place at 2pm with police honours.

Shashi Tharoor At Nedumudi Venu’s Funeral:

Paid tribute to the late Nedumudi Venu this morning before his funeral. What a loss of a much-loved, greatly-admired actor: the throngs testify to his abiding popularity. On Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YkTF1gBUPD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2021

