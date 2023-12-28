Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away on the morning of December 28 in Chennai. The party released a statement about his health condition, mentioning that Vijayakanth had been hospitalised after complaining about breathing issues and he was put on ventilator support. The party’s statement also revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, while the statement issued by MIOT International Hospital mentioned that Vijayakanth battled pneumonia. The news of his demise has left members of the Tamil Cinema industry, DMDK party and all his fans heartbroken. Celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others, have expressed grief over the demise of ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth. Check out the posts below: Vijayakanth Passes Away: From Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam To Captain Prabhakaran, 5 Iconic Tamil Films of Renowned Actor-Politician.

Kamal Haasan

எனது அன்பிற்கினிய சகோதரர், தேசிய முற்போக்குத் திராவிட கழகத்தின் நிறுவனத் தலைவர், தமிழ் சினிமாவின் தனித்துவம் மிக்க நடிகர், கேப்டன் என்று அனைவராலும் அன்பு பாராட்டப்பட்ட விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி மிகுந்த துயரத்தைத் தருகிறது. தன் ஒவ்வொரு செயலிலும் மனிதநேயத்தைக்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 28, 2023

Kavin

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Ajay Gnanamuthu

Deeply disheartened about the passing of such a good hearted human being.. 💔 💔 For all the great deeds of his, I wish and pray the almighty keeps him in a very happy place. Rest in peace dear Captain you have lived as an example to millions of people. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Vijayakanth — Ajay R Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) December 28, 2023

Sriya Reddy

Rest in peace #Vijayakanth sir ! You’ll never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/JJqHPCostV — Sriya Reddy (@sriyareddy) December 28, 2023

Jr NTR

Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)