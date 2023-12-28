Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away on the morning of December 28 in Chennai. The party released a statement about his health condition, mentioning that Vijayakanth had been hospitalised after complaining about breathing issues and he was put on ventilator support. The party’s statement also revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, while the statement issued by MIOT International Hospital mentioned that Vijayakanth battled pneumonia. The news of his demise has left members of the Tamil Cinema industry, DMDK party and all his fans heartbroken. Celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others, have expressed grief over the demise of ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth. Check out the posts below: Vijayakanth Passes Away: From Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam To Captain Prabhakaran, 5 Iconic Tamil Films of Renowned Actor-Politician.

