Romancham starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino had released in theatres on February 3. The Malayalam film directed by Jithu Madhavan, which opened to positive reviews, is now all set to hit the OTT platform. Romancham will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 7! This film will be available to watch on the streaming giant from 12am. Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir's Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot!

Watch The Trailer Of Romancham Below:

Romancham On Hotstar

