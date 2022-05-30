It was sometime back, when the makers of Mammootty's upcoming film Rorschach had shared an intriguing first look poster of the thriller. And now today (May 30), the superstar shared a video from the photoshoot of the first look which sees the actor prepping up to get his face covered with a blood-stained sack. Rorschach: Mammotty Unveils First Look of Nissam Basheer’s Thriller (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)