Mammootty is not just one of the finest actors of Malayalam Cinema, but he is also one of the fashionable stars too. The megastar of Mollywood is known for his fit and fab avatar. The 71-year-old continues to prove that age is just a number. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, shared pics on Instagram on World Nature Conservation Day 2023 and he celebrated it in style. He showed off his dapper looks in these new pics. He sported olive green shirt, black stripe pants and completed his look with vintage sunglasses and powder blue loafers. Mammootty has once again set internet on fire with his latest pics. Twitterati Calls Mammootty ‘Lion’ as He Shares Dapper Pic on International Tiger Day!

Mammootty’s Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

