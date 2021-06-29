SS Rajamouli’s RRR new movie poster starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR took the internet by storm and we see the two south stars enjoying a bike ride. Cyberabad Police shared the film's poster by adding helmets through photoshop on the head of the two leads and said here's how you ride a bike perfectly by wearing a helmet but then the RRR Movie team quickly responded saying even the number plate is missing.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing 😉 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

