A few pictures of Ram Charan from the sets of RRR are going viral. The actor must have begun shooting the film once again as the restrictions have eased up. Fans are thus going crazy about him. The movie page has just revealed the shoot of the film is almost over except for two songs. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have already dubbed it in two languages.

Here's the RRR Movie update

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻 Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Here are the candid clicks of Ram Charan that's making fans go crazy

