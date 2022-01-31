The makers of RRR have made it official about the movie’s theatrical release date. The magnum opus starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR in the lead is all set to be released worldwide in cinemas on March 25.

RRR Movie Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)