RRR Trailer will be out in just 3 days but to raise excitement for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, actor Ram Charan has released his character poster and fans are loving it! Ram Charan flaunts his chiselled body as he roars like a lion and looks like a determined beast in this good looking character poster.

Ram Charan Shares His RRR Character Poster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)