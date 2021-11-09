The makers of RRR have dropped the promo video of the track “Naatu Naatu” featuring the film’s male leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The Telugu version is sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and its has been music composed by MM Keeravaani. The Hindi version of this track titled “Naacho Naacho” has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Rahul Sipligunj and MM Kreem has composed the song. This track is a vibrant mass number and it will make you groove instantly. After checking out the promo video, we bet, you wouldn’t be able to resist to watch the full song. The complete song will be released on November 10.

Watch The Telugu Promo Of RRR Song Naatu Naatu Below:

Watch The Hindi Promo Of RRR Song Naacho Naacho Below:

