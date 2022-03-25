With the magnum opus, RRR out in theatres today (March 25), the world is celebrating. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt among others, the SS Rajamouli directorial is quite hyped. Now, Amul on the release day of the film has paid a 'TeRRRific' tribute to the movie. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt Is ‘A Big-Screen Spectacle’, Say Critics.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)